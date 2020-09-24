Mezza-pede® 1.0mm pitch SMT Connectors from Advanced Interconnections Corp. are designed for low profile board-to-board or flex cable-to-board applications where long-term reliability and a compact size are required. With Advanced’s enclosed screw-machined socket, 6-finger contact and heavy gold plating, Mezza-pede® Connectors pass the 20-day mixed flowing gas (MFG) test required in many telecom and other severe environment and long-life applications.

Our over-molded lead frame seals the surface mount leads to prevent solder wicking, ensuring a secure solder joint. The low stack height makes it ideal for tight mezzanine packaging applications.

Typical Applications

Tunable Laser power connector (flex cable to board)

Tunable Laser connector (board to board)

Transponder Board connector

Signal connector (flex cable to board)

Low profile board to board connector

Features

Low profile – board to board stack height (z-axis) options ranging from 2.9mm to 4.0mm (nom.).

Robust design features screw-machined terminals and multi-finger contacts with a per contact current rating of greater than 1 Amp at 80°C ambient.

Dual row configurations include 8, 14, 20, 30, or 36 total positions with other pin counts available on a customized basis.

Fits within existing board layouts.

Unique SMT lead frame and pin design prevents solder wicking, providing the highest quality solder joint at the PCB level.

SMT and thru-hole designs available.

Passed 20-Day MFG test with heavy Gold terminal plating (GH).

Qualified for use in telecommunications applications.

RoHS Compliant

Request a sample, watch a video, or build a part number online at www.advanced.com

Advanced Interconnections Corp.

USA Tel: 1 (401) 823-5200

Email: info@advanced.com

www.advanced.com