Mezza-pede® 1.0mm pitch SMT Connectors from Advanced Interconnections Corp. are designed for low profile board-to-board or flex cable-to-board applications where long-term reliability and a compact size are required. With Advanced’s enclosed screw-machined socket, 6-finger contact and heavy gold plating, Mezza-pede® Connectors pass the 20-day mixed flowing gas (MFG) test required in many telecom and other severe environment and long-life applications.
Our over-molded lead frame seals the surface mount leads to prevent solder wicking, ensuring a secure solder joint. The low stack height makes it ideal for tight mezzanine packaging applications.
Typical Applications
- Tunable Laser power connector (flex cable to board)
- Tunable Laser connector (board to board)
- Transponder Board connector
- Signal connector (flex cable to board)
- Low profile board to board connector
Features
- Low profile – board to board stack height (z-axis) options ranging from 2.9mm to 4.0mm (nom.).
- Robust design features screw-machined terminals and multi-finger contacts with a per contact current rating of greater than 1 Amp at 80°C ambient.
- Dual row configurations include 8, 14, 20, 30, or 36 total positions with other pin counts available on a customized basis.
- Fits within existing board layouts.
- Unique SMT lead frame and pin design prevents solder wicking, providing the highest quality solder joint at the PCB level.
- SMT and thru-hole designs available.
- Passed 20-Day MFG test with heavy Gold terminal plating (GH).
- Qualified for use in telecommunications applications.
- RoHS Compliant
