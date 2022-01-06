METCASE TECHNOMET Instrument Enclosures In Custom Colours

METCASE’s advanced TECHNOMET instrument enclosures can be specified in custom colours – even in low volumes. Options range from trim and bezel highlights to bespoke colours for the whole enclosure.

TECHNOMET enclosures are ideal for medical and wellness devices, test and measurement equipment and much more. They have a modern and cohesive design. Diecast front and rear bezels fit flush with the case body for a smooth appearance. Snap-on trims hide the fixing screws. All sizes are available with either a tilt/swivel carry handle or ABS side handles. Three sizes offer a sloping front bezel.

PCBs can be mounted to M3 pillars in the base or to snap-in plastic guides in the chassis. The front and rear panels are recessed to protect connectors and switches. All case panels are fitted with M4 earthing points. Four ABS feet with non-slip pads are also included.

TECHNOMET is available in 11 sizes from 225 x 200 x 75 mm to 350 x 320 x 150 mm. The standard colours are light grey or anthracite – and ‘always in stock’ custom colours cost no more than standard. METCASE can supply the enclosures fully customised.

View the METCASE website for further information:

https://www.metcase.co.uk/en/Metal-Enclosures/Technomet.htm

METCASE ENCLOSURES

Tel. (01489) 583858

Email: sales@metcase.co.uk