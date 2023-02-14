Menlo Micro introduces 64 Gbps fully integrated loopback solution for high-speed data connectivity

Menlo Micro has introduced a new dual double-pole/triple-throw (2x DP3T) switch. The MM5620 switch is said to provide the highest performance and data rates for high-speed differential data applications. It is also designed to offer unprecedented levels of parallel testing on space-constrained final test and probe test for mobile phone, graphics, network processors, as well as microprocessor and high-speed memory products.

Based on Menlo Micro’s 32 Gbps MM5600 double-pole/double-throw (DPDT) switch currently in production, the MM5620 2x DP3T switch offers next-generation, high-speed operation from DC to 20 GHz with impressive data rates and RF signal linearity, delivering up to 64 Gbps (64 GT/s) of high-quality data signal integrity. The MM5620 switch’s system-in-package (SiP) solution fully integrates the switch driver and charge pump, along with loopback capacitors, offering significant board footprint reduction for high-volume production test solutions.

“The MM5620 provides the industry’s first fully-integrated differential loopback testing solution designed for demanding high-speed digital applications based on the latest PCIe Gen 5, Gen 6 and SerDes standards,” said Chris Giovanniello, co-founder and senior vice president of marketing at Menlo Micro. “Faster data rates and high-speed buses are essential for next-generation artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), 5G infrastructure, data center and cloud-based connectivity applications. With the push to higher performance and the need to drastically reduce test costs, the MM5620 will help IC manufacturers increase their test coverage and yield, while increasing test throughput by up to 3x.”

