Menlo Micro announces production of MM5600 40 Gbps differential switch

Menlo Microsystems (Menlo Micro) has announced the formal qualification and production release of the MM5600. This new product is a double-pole/double-throw (DPDT) switch, which is claimed to provide the industry’s highest performance and data rates for high-speed differential switching applications, including next-generation artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), GPU/CPU, data centre and cloud-based applications, as well as automated test equipment (ATE) device interface boards and high-speed computer peripheral interfaces.

“The MM5600 is an enabling technology for the production test and characterization of a broad number of next-gen high-speed digital interfaces,” said Chris Giovanniello, co-founder and senior vice president of marketing at Menlo Micro. “This is an important milestone for Menlo, introducing our second product into high-volume production, following the successful introduction of our MM5130 in Q4 2020. The standard process design kit (PDK) that we’ve developed for the Ideal Switch is allowing us to significantly accelerate the introduction of new, one-of-a-kind products to multiple end markets.”

The MM5600 DPDT switch offers high-speed operation from DC to 20 GHz or 40 Gbps, which the company says significantly outperforms conventional electromechanical (EM) relays and solid-state switches. The MM5600 provides a best-in-class differential switching solution for high-speed digital applications based on the latest PCI Express standard, PCIe Gen 5, which doubles interconnect speeds over the PCIe 4.0 specification (32 Gigatransfers per second versus 16 GT/s). The MM5600 switch also can be configured for single-ended operation for RF and microwave applications. Its flexible configuration enables internal differential crossover capabilities, greatly simplifying board routing.

Menlo Micro’s MM5600 includes the following key features: