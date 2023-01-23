Mencom announces E-Xtreme Series Enclosures for extremely harsh environments

A harsh industrial environment can generally be described as a setting which can cause mechanical/electrical components of applications to be damaged or destroyed over a period of time. Most industrial applications are designed to protect and operate electronics up to a certain level of harsh conditions including but not limited to humidity level, extreme temperatures, ingress of particulates, vibrations, and physical impact. Corrosion resistance, however, is another crucial factor to ensure when industrial applications need to operate without failures and costly downtime under highly corrosive environments with chemicals or salts.

Mencom’s new E-Xtreme rectangular connectors series is engineered to withstand those extremely demanding environments by combining anti-corrosion aluminium with a patented ‘titanium plasma’ coating. This protective coating assures a high level of protection against UV radiations, a wide temperature range (-40°C~125°C or -60°C ~180°C with silicone gasket), and stone chips. Plus, the coating provides protection against harsh chemicals such as cleaning fluids, anti-freezing fluids, mineral/synthetic oils, cooling fluids, and diesel fuel. The E-Xtreme enclosures passed 3,000 hours of salt spray tests so they are incredibly resistant to long-term exposure to salt mist, Mencom says.

There are two types of levers available for the E-Xtreme series enclosures. The standard C-type lever is made of a stainless-steel frame and polyamide handle, and it provides an IP65/IP66 protection degree. The E-Xtreme enclosures with the C-type lever are ideal for environments with salt mist, ultraviolet rays, corrosive chemicals, and frequent mating. The V-type lever is ideal for environments with higher humidity levels, lower temperatures with ice, and salt mist because it provides better waterproofing with IP66/IP67 protection rating thanks to its vertical closing movement. Also, the V-type lever is also more resistant to shocks, fire, and chemicals because the lever is made of full stainless steel without using any plastic components.

