Melexis launches 3D magnetic position sensors

Melexis has expanded its portfolio of 3D magnetic position sensing solutions with the introduction of the MLX9042x series. These sensors are intended for cost-conscious automotive customers who need to measure absolute position accurately and safely in harsh and noisy environments over an extended temperature range.

The solutions are primarily intended for automotive customers working on applications such as powertrain actuators, transmission sensors, pedal position sensors and chassis sensors. Industrial customers will also benefit from the improvements they enable.

Based on Triaxis Hall sensor technology pioneered by Melexis, the MLX9042x devices all feature analog signal conditioning, data conversion and signal processing, as well as output stage drivers.

The devices in this series are:

● The MLX90421: rotary and linear use, with analog or PWM output.

● The MLX90422: rotary and linear use, with SENT output.

● The MLX90423: linear stray field immune with either analog, PWM or SENT output.

● The MLX90425: rotary 360° stray field immunity with analog or PWM output.

● The MLX90426: rotary 360° stray field immunity with SENT output.

● Further devices will be added to the series in the future.

To ensure first-time-right EMC testing the MLX9042x offer similar performance as the products in the MLX9037x family. Only one test cycle is required, keeping the design progressing quickly and the costs low. The high absolute maximum ratings (AMR), including reverse polarity, reduce the number of quality incidents due to electrical overstress and allow the achievement of various OEM requirements.

ASIL B ready (per ISO 26262), these devices enable the design of functionally safe actuators and sensors to ensure safe operation of the vehicle. As well as single die versions, dual die versions are available for applications requiring higher levels of safety and availability.

Another key benefit includes support for 160 °C operational temperatures. The high temperature capability enables position sensing applications in hot environments – such as small engine compartments or where start-stop conditions cause increased heat soaks.

The Melexis MLX9042x devices are all fully AEC-Q100 qualified. They can be supplied in SMD packages or in SMP-3 and SMP-4 PCB-less packages (where the sensor and EMC capacitors are integrated into a single mold).

Samples availability:

● MLX90421/22: available in SOIC-8/TSSOP-16/DMP-4/SMP-3/SMP-4 packages.

● MLX90425/26: available in SOIC-8/SMP-3 packages – with more to come later.

● MLX90423: will be available for order in November 2022.

The MLX90423, MLX90425 and MLX90426 sensors are capable of rejecting stray magnetic fields (up to 5 mT or 4000 A/m) in rotary and linear position sensing applications.

“Building on the success of our MLX9036x product family, we now have a cost-optimized series that retains all of the core features. In addition there are functional safety and EMC enhancements, plus improved operating temperature and stray magnetic field capabilities,” explains Dieter Verstreken, global marketing manager position sensors, Melexis. “This really sets us apart from the competition. It means we provide customers with the required features at the desired price.”

More details on the Melexis MLX9042x series can be found at: www.melexis.com/MLX9042x