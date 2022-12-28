Melexis expands its portfolio of high-speed inductive resolver ICs

Melexis is expanding its range of automotive-qualified inductive resolvers for e-motor applications (power steering, traction motor, brake booster). The MLX90517 complements the MLX90510 by providing raw signals to enable off-chip compensation in the ECU.

Melexis, a global microelectronics engineering company, is adding the MLX90517 to its range of inductive resolver ICs. Through an external compensation algorithm, the MLX90517 ensures accuracy of better than ±0.36° at up to 660,000 e-rpm without the need of any IC programming.

The MLX90517 works in combination with a set of PCB based coils. Arrangements can be easily adapted in line with the number of pole-pairs of the motor. Support for both on-axis (end-of-shaft) and off-axis (side-of-shaft or through-shaft) sensing provides engineers with options to implement coils for reliable and accurate sensing within acute mechanical constraints. The 3-phase based coil design enhances linearity via harmonic filtering that would not be possible in 2-coil systems.

“The MLX90510 and MLX90517 bring engineers the freedom to choose between on-chip and off-chip compensation,” states Lorenzo Lugani, product manager Inductive Sensors at Melexis.

The MLX90517 has been developed as an ASIL C SEooC (Safety Element out of Context) in accordance with ISO 26262. It supports up to ASIL D system integration. Built-in overvoltage and reverse-polarity protection (±24 V on the supply and ±18 V on the outputs) allow it to withstand the most challenging of electrical environments. It is AEC-Q100 qualified, and has a -40°C to +160°C operational temperature range. This device is supplied in a TSSOP-16 package. Please contact Melexis for pricing options and sample requests.

www.melexis.com/MLX9051