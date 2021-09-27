Meet the 2021 Electronics Industry Awards (EIA) finalists

The finalists for the 2021 Electronics Industry Awards (EIA) have been announced. These prestigious annual awards recognise and reward the most innovative and effective products and companies in the electronics industry.
The shortlist for the categories is as follows:
PRODUCT AWARDS
Aerospace/Military/Defence Product of the Year
ADAR300 – Analog Devices
Connectivity Solutions for F-35 – Smiths Interconnect
LX7720 Integrated Radiation-Hardened Motor Controller – Microchip
Automotive Product of the Year
Automatic Passenger Counting Technology – Exeros Technologies
DL950 ScopeCorder and IS8000 Integrated Measurement software platform – Yokogawa Test & Measurement Europe
FerriSSD – Silicon Motion
OAX8000 AI-enabled, automotive application specific integrated circuit – OmniVision Technologies, Inc
SC1702 Smart Display Controller – Socionext Europe GmbH
TrustAnchor 100 (TA100) cryptographic companion device – Microchip
Display Product of the Year
Fire Proof Monitors BLO-Line A1 Monitors – Display Technology Ltd
maXTouch MXT2912TD-UW touchscreen controller for ultrawide displays – Microchip Technology
Zybrid Hover Contactless Touch Technology – Zytronic Displays Limited
Embedded Solution Product of the Year
eSOL eMCOS® Hypervisor- eSOL
FerriUFS – Silicon Motion
LYNX MOSA.ic™ bundles for the Mission Critical Edge – Lynx SoftWare Technologies
MAX78000 low-power neural network accelerated microcontroller – Maxim Integrated
RF Digital Tunable Capacitors – Nanusens
SiT9501 differential MEMS oscillator – SiTime
Trust&GO Wi-Fi 32-bit MCU Module (WFI32E01PC) – Microchip Technology
Versal™ AI Core – Xilinx
Enclosure Product of the Year
BN Series – BCL Enclosures
BODY-CASE – OKW
EK – 4Most
UM-PRO press-drawn section housings – Phoenix Contact
Engineering Development/Design Tool of the Year
Icicle Kit for PolarFire RISC-V-based SoC FPGAs – Microchip Technology
SV4E-I3C I3C Test and Debug Module – Introspect Technology
Tracealyzer – Percepio AB
Interconnection Product of the Year
Fischer LP360™ – Fischer Connectors
IP68 Waterproof Push-Pull Metallic Circular Connector – Yamaichi Electronics
Smiths Interconnect’s cPCI launched on NASA Mars Perseverance Rover – Smiths Interconnect
SPT modular configurable PCB terminal blocks – Phoenix Contact
Internet of Things Product of the Year
AD9082: Mixed signal front-end (MxFETM), Quad-channel 16-bit 12GSPS RF DAC and Dual-channel 12-bit 6GSPS RF ADC – Analog Devices
ADE9153B Energy Measurement IC with mSure Self-Calibration and Sensor Monitoring – Analog Devices
Embedded IoT solutions for rapid development – Microchip Technology
IoT High Definition-Power Line Communication (HD-PLC) Solution – Socionext Europe GmbH MAX78000 low-power neural network accelerated microcontroller – Maxim Integrated
Radio Wave Sensor – Socionext Europe GmbH
Sentry Solutions Stack and SupplyGuard Service – Lattice Semiconductor
Power Product of the Year
AgileSwitch digital programmable gate driver and SP6LI SiC power module kit – Microchip Technology
BMR491 – Flex Power Modules
ElectroglaZ – Zytronic
IT7800 High Power Programmable AC/DC Power Supply – ITECH Electronic Co., Ltd.
Medical Laser power supply type SMM3000A80024C – Powerbox International AB
MinE-CAP – Power Integrations
NV6128 GaNFast Power IC – Navitas Semiconductor
SiGe Rectifiers – Nexperia
TUNS1200 compact AC/DC power module COSEL
Test, Measurement & Inspection Product of the Year
Cloud HPC on PathWave Advanced Design System (ADS) – Keysight Technologies
DL950 ScopeCorder and IS8000 Integrated Measurement software platform – Yokogawa Test & Measurement Europe
First ever CATR radar test system using the R&S®ATS1500C CATR chamber and R&S®AREG100A Automotive Radar Echo Generator – Rohde & Schwarz
Fluke™ ii910 Precision Acoustic Imager – Fluke
IT7800 High Power Programmable AC/DC Power Supply – ITECH Electronic Co., Ltd.
N9042B UXA X-Series Signal Analyzer – Keysight Technologies
Radar system iSYS-6030 for Distance Measurement – InnoSenT GmbH
TekScope – Tektronix
BUSINESS AWARDS
Academic Support
Advanced Rework Technology Ltd
Embassy Global
LLC NCAB GROUP UK Ltd
Best Customer Service
Advanced Rework Technology Ltd
Brainboxes Ltd
Introspect Technology
NCAB GROUP UK Ltd
NSTAR Global Services Pure Electronics Ltd
Distributor of the Year
Buerklin Elektronik
Castle Microwave
Digi-key Electronics
Powell Electronics
Radwell International
Rochester Electronics
Electronics Manufacturer of the Year
Cello Electronics
Custom Interconnect Ltd
Electronics Manufacturing Solutions
NCAB GROUP Ltd
Pure Electronics
Vanilla Electronics
Yamaichi Electronics
Environmental Leadership
Analog Devices
Exide Technologies
NCAB GROUP Ltd
Excellence in Innovation
Analog Devices
Brainboxes Ltd
Custom Interconnect Ltd
Exide Technologies
Fujitsu Components
Smiths Interconnect
Industry Personality
We do not announce this until the night and no shortlist is provided
Most Outstanding PR Agency
BWW Communications
Coastal PR
Embassy Global LLC
Napier Rose Media Group
Vortex PR