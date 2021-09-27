Meet the 2021 Electronics Industry Awards (EIA) finalists

The finalists for the 2021 Electronics Industry Awards (EIA) have been announced. These prestigious annual awards recognise and reward the most innovative and effective products and companies in the electronics industry.

The award winners will be revealed at a glittering gala event at the Tower Hotel in London on the 21st October.

For more information on the awards please visit: The Electronics Industry Awards

The shortlist for the categories is as follows:

PRODUCT AWARDS

Aerospace/Military/Defence Product of the Year

ADAR300 – Analog Devices

Connectivity Solutions for F-35 – Smiths Interconnect

LX7720 Integrated Radiation-Hardened Motor Controller – Microchip

Automotive Product of the Year

Automatic Passenger Counting Technology – Exeros Technologies

DL950 ScopeCorder and IS8000 Integrated Measurement software platform – Yokogawa Test & Measurement Europe

FerriSSD – Silicon Motion

OAX8000 AI-enabled, automotive application specific integrated circuit – OmniVision Technologies, Inc

SC1702 Smart Display Controller – Socionext Europe GmbH

TrustAnchor 100 (TA100) cryptographic companion device – Microchip

Display Product of the Year

Fire Proof Monitors BLO-Line A1 Monitors – Display Technology Ltd

maXTouch MXT2912TD-UW touchscreen controller for ultrawide displays – Microchip Technology

Zybrid Hover Contactless Touch Technology – Zytronic Displays Limited

Embedded Solution Product of the Year

eSOL eMCOS® Hypervisor- eSOL

FerriUFS – Silicon Motion

LYNX MOSA.ic™ bundles for the Mission Critical Edge – Lynx SoftWare Technologies

MAX78000 low-power neural network accelerated microcontroller – Maxim Integrated

RF Digital Tunable Capacitors – Nanusens

SiT9501 differential MEMS oscillator – SiTime

Trust&GO Wi-Fi 32-bit MCU Module (WFI32E01PC) – Microchip Technology

Versal™ AI Core – Xilinx

Enclosure Product of the Year

BN Series – BCL Enclosures

BODY-CASE – OKW

EK – 4Most

UM-PRO press-drawn section housings – Phoenix Contact

Engineering Development/Design Tool of the Year

Icicle Kit for PolarFire RISC-V-based SoC FPGAs – Microchip Technology

SV4E-I3C I3C Test and Debug Module – Introspect Technology

Tracealyzer – Percepio AB

Interconnection Product of the Year

Connectivity Solutions for F-35 – Smiths Interconnect

Fischer LP360™ – Fischer Connectors

IP68 Waterproof Push-Pull Metallic Circular Connector – Yamaichi Electronics

Smiths Interconnect’s cPCI launched on NASA Mars Perseverance Rover – Smiths Interconnect

SPT modular configurable PCB terminal blocks – Phoenix Contact

Internet of Things Product of the Year

AD9082: Mixed signal front-end (MxFETM), Quad-channel 16-bit 12GSPS RF DAC and Dual-channel 12-bit 6GSPS RF ADC – Analog Devices

ADE9153B Energy Measurement IC with mSure Self-Calibration and Sensor Monitoring – Analog Devices

Embedded IoT solutions for rapid development – Microchip Technology

IoT High Definition-Power Line Communication (HD-PLC) Solution – Socionext Europe GmbH MAX78000 low-power neural network accelerated microcontroller – Maxim Integrated

Radio Wave Sensor – Socionext Europe GmbH

Sentry Solutions Stack and SupplyGuard Service – Lattice Semiconductor

Power Product of the Year

AgileSwitch digital programmable gate driver and SP6LI SiC power module kit – Microchip Technology

BMR491 – Flex Power Modules

ElectroglaZ – Zytronic

IT7800 High Power Programmable AC/DC Power Supply – ITECH Electronic Co., Ltd.

Medical Laser power supply type SMM3000A80024C – Powerbox International AB

MinE-CAP – Power Integrations

NV6128 GaNFast Power IC – Navitas Semiconductor

SiGe Rectifiers – Nexperia

TUNS1200 compact AC/DC power module COSEL

Test, Measurement & Inspection Product of the Year

Cloud HPC on PathWave Advanced Design System (ADS) – Keysight Technologies

DL950 ScopeCorder and IS8000 Integrated Measurement software platform – Yokogawa Test & Measurement Europe

First ever CATR radar test system using the R&S®ATS1500C CATR chamber and R&S®AREG100A Automotive Radar Echo Generator – Rohde & Schwarz

Fluke™ ii910 Precision Acoustic Imager – Fluke

IT7800 High Power Programmable AC/DC Power Supply – ITECH Electronic Co., Ltd.

N9042B UXA X-Series Signal Analyzer – Keysight Technologies

Radar system iSYS-6030 for Distance Measurement – InnoSenT GmbH

TekScope – Tektronix

BUSINESS AWARDS

Academic Support

Advanced Rework Technology Ltd

Embassy Global

LLC NCAB GROUP UK Ltd

Best Customer Service

Advanced Rework Technology Ltd

Brainboxes Ltd

Introspect Technology

NCAB GROUP UK Ltd

NSTAR Global Services Pure Electronics Ltd

Distributor of the Year

Buerklin Elektronik

Castle Microwave

Digi-key Electronics

Powell Electronics

Radwell International

Rochester Electronics

Electronics Manufacturer of the Year

Cello Electronics

Custom Interconnect Ltd

Electronics Manufacturing Solutions

NCAB GROUP Ltd

Pure Electronics

Vanilla Electronics

Yamaichi Electronics

Environmental Leadership

Analog Devices

Exide Technologies

NCAB GROUP Ltd

Excellence in Innovation

Analog Devices

Brainboxes Ltd

Custom Interconnect Ltd

Exide Technologies

Fujitsu Components

Smiths Interconnect

Industry Personality

We do not announce this until the night and no shortlist is provided

Most Outstanding PR Agency

BWW Communications

Coastal PR

Embassy Global LLC

Napier Rose Media Group

Vortex PR