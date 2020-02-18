Meet EOS’ Modification Masters at Embedded World 2020

EOS Power is a major global partner for Modified Standard Power Supplies from 40 to 1.000 Watts. At the upcoming Embedded World 2020 show in Nuremberg, EOS focuses on how cunning modification can safe customers’ development time and money and boost the efficiency of the customers’ device-engineering and certification process. (MEV booth Hall 3-341)

Customers in the industrial, commercial as well as medical sectors can benefit from this development booster. From last year’s new VPS600/1000 series of medical and commercial high-efficiency AC/DC products to ultra-flat ULP series, the best-selling (M)WLP and the flexible-cooled WLC series, all EOS power supplies are available up to medical Class II/BF standard. All are based on standard footprints and are designed in a flexible, modular layout.

Due to the close integration of engineering and production in EOS’ plant in Mumbai and its highly versatile and flexible machine park, EOS Power can offer fast changing processes, quick prototype production and a wide range of value-added solutions.

No need any more to be tired of complex and expensive mere individual power supply solutions. Time to take the perfect chance to meet EOS Power’s leading designers for modified standard power supplies on site at the Embedded World 2020 in Germany.

MEV booth, Hall 3-341

EOS Power is a privately owned German company located in Mumbai, India, providing Power Conversion Solutions, Manufacturing and Value Added Services to Distribution and OEM customers globally. EOS products power demanding applications in the medical, computing, networking and industrial market segments, like medical centrifuges, ultra-small security antennas, dialysis equipment, smart electricity grid technology, CT Scanners and innovative LED lightning systems. EOS Power employs 500 employees worldwide with principal offices in Mumbai, India and sales and support offices on each continent. http://www.eospower.com