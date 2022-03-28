MedtecLIVE: Embedded Vision for optical diagnostics and life sciences – now including SWIR MIPI modules

At the MedtecLIVE trade fair in Stuttgart, Germany, Vision Components (booth #10-303) will showcase its latest MIPI camera modules and embedded vision systems for medical and laboratory applications such as point-of-care diagnostics.

Embedded vision has significant advantages for this sector, enabling economic, versatile and, if required, portable solutions for autonomous operation without external computing units. VC camera modules with a MIPI CSI-2 interface work with various powerful processor boards and offer a wide choice of image sensors. The manufacturer has even integrated sensors that feature no native MIPI interface by fitting the compact, lightweight modules with an onboard converter. Examples include sensors from the Sony Pregius and Sony Starvis series, which offer high imaging quality, light sensitivity and frame rates and are ideally suited for medtech applications.

Vision Components is continuously expanding its range of MIPI camera modules for medical and life science applications; latest additions include sensors for SWIR imaging. The manufacturer also offers custom development. Drawing on the already completed groundwork and the modular design concept, customization and series qualification are time-saving, easy and economic. All MIPI camera modules and embedded vision systems from Vision Components are long-term available and suitable for commercial solutions.

Vision Components at the MedtecLIVE trade fair

Stuttgart, Germany, 3 – 5 May 2022

Hall 10, Stand 303