Medically approved open frame ac-dc converters expand LOF series

Mornsun’s LOF series of very high power density, open frame ac-dc converters now include the two latest series of medically approved models, the LOF450 and LOF550.

The latest additions to the well-established LOF series continue its thermal design excellence for low cost, reliable ac-dc converters which meet the latest regulatory standards and which are available on very short lead times.

The new LOF450 series has a universal AC input (90 – 264Vac) and at the same time accept 127 – 373Vdc input, with output ranging from 12-48V.

The 450W ac-dc converters operate at -40°C to +70°C and have dimensions of 127 x 76.2 x 38.5mm (5.0 x 3.0 x 1.5”) for use in confined spaces.

Models in the 550W LOF550 series have the same universal input and output ranges and temperature range. Dimensions are 127 x 76.2 x 38.5mm (5.0 x 3.0 x 1.6″)

Both the LOF450 and LOF550 series have double or reinforced insulation and offer excellent EMC and safety performance. In addition to meeting IEC/EN/UL62368, GB4943, IEC/EN60335, IEC/EN61558, IEC/EN/ES60601, they are EN60601 2xMOPP and UL/EN62368-1-approved.

Target applications are industrial, LED, street lighting control, electricity, security, telecommunications, ‘smart home’ and medical environments.

The open frame models in both series are also available as perforated case (-C) or perforated case with integrated fan (-CF) models.