Medical and industrial power supplies have a 300W convection rating with a 500W peak, or 500W continuous with forced air

TDK Corporation has announced the introduction of the 500W rated TDK-Lambda brand CUS500M1 series of AC-DC power supplies. The series is certified to the medical IEC 60601-1 and audio / visual / ITE (Information Technology Equipment) IEC 62368-1 standards for both Class I or Class II (double insulated) installations. Target applications include medical, home healthcare, dental, test and measurement, broadcast, professional audio and industrial equipment.

Convection cooled for quiet operation, the CUS500M1 can deliver 300W (500W peak) in -20°C to +40°C ambient temperatures, derating linearly to 150W load at +70°C. With forced air cooling, utilising system airflow or an optional integral fan, the series provides up to 500W in a +60°C ambient, derating to 400W at +70°C.

A choice of seven standard output voltages is available; 12V, 19V, 24V, 28V, 32V, 36V and 48V. All models accept an 85 to 265Vac input. The open frame models measure 76.2 x 127 x 37mm (WxLxH), and the enclosed versions with end mounted integral fan measure 85 x 157 x 42.5mm. With efficiencies of up to 96 per cent, internal heating is minimised, allowing reliable operation in the industry-standard footprint.

The CUS500M1 has an input to output isolation of 4,000Vac (2 x MoPP), an input to ground isolation of 2,000Vac (1 x MoPP) and an output to ground isolation of 1,500Vac (1 x MoPP) for suitability in B and BF rated medical equipment. The leakage current is

<200µA and touch current is ><100µA. The maximum operating, transportation and storage altitude is 5,000m.>

Safety certifications include IEC/EN/ES 60601-1 and IEC/EN/UL 62368-1 with CE and UKCA marking for the Low Voltage, EMC and RoHS Directives. The units also comply with EN 55011-B and EN 55032-B conducted and radiated emissions (external filtering may be required for Class II operation), and meet the EN 61000-3-2 harmonics, IEC60601-1-2 Edition 4 and IEC 61000-4 immunity standards.