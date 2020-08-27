Medical 30W wall mount power supplies are compliant to the (EU) 2019/1782 energy efficiency legislation

TDK Corporation (TSE 6762) announces the introduction of the WMM30 series of 25 to 30W medical wall mount power supplies.

Certified to the medical safety standards IEC 60601-1 and EN 60601-1-11 and compliant to EN 60601-1-2 Edition 4 for EMC, the products have a Class II input requiring no earth ground. The WWM30 also meets the EU Tier 2 ((EU) 2019/1782) and DoE Level VI efficiency standards. The series is suited for home healthcare, hospital, clinical, dental and life sciences applications for monitoring, imaging and diagnostic equipment.

Six popular output voltages are available; 5V, 9V, 12V, 15V, 18V and 24V and the WMM has a wide 80 to 264Vac input. The units have four interchangeable AC input plugs suitable for Europe, North America, the UK and Australia, which are sold separately. The output cable is terminated with a straight 5.5 x 2.1 x 12mm (OD x ID x L) connector, with other types of connectors and cable assemblies available on request.

To meet the EU and US efficiency standards, the series has an average efficiency level of >85% to >87.7% (model dependant) and an off-load power consumption of <75mW. The rugged plastic enclosure is vent-free (IP22) and measures 96.7mm in length, 58mm in width and 43.25mm in depth. The WMM30 operates in ambient temperatures of -25 to 70°C, derating linearly to 50% load from 40 to 70°C.

The WMM30 is certified to IEC/ES/EN 60601-1, meets IEC 60335-1 (Household Appliances) and carries the CE mark for the Low Voltage, EMC and RoHS Directives. The input to output isolation is 4,000Vac (2 x MOPP) and the leakage current less than 50µA. The series complies with the EN 55011 (Class B) and EN 60601-1-2 Ed4 EMC standards.

For more information about the full range of TDK-Lambda WMM medical wall plug AC-DC power supplies, please call TDK-Lambda directly on +44 (0)1271 856600 or visit the TDK-Lambda website at: www.emea.lambda.tdk.com/wmm