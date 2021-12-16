Maximum reliability even under heavy workloads: ATP DDR4 and DDR3 DRAM modules at Rutronik

Thanks to the performance combined with low power consumption, the ATP DRAM modules can be used in high-performance areas.

Ispringen, December 2021 – Long-term stability and high performance in industrial environments: in the current generation of ATP DRAM modules, the DDR4, the data transfer rate of up to 3200 MT/s ensures an increase in the possible maximum clock speed. The supply voltage here is just 1.2 V. High performance with lower power consumption thus allows the application in the high-performant areas of telecommunication infrastructures, network storage systems, network-attached storage (NAS) servers, micro/cloud servers and embedded systems such as industrial PCs. Large quantities of ATP DDR4 modules are available from stock at www.rutronik24.com.

The modules of the previous DDR3 series combine a data transfer rate of up to 1866 MT/s and supply voltages of 1.5 V and 1.35 V to achieve fast performance with higher energy savings.

Optional special features

An application-compliant coating film layer protects sensitive electronic circuits and modules from dust, moisture, corrosion, chemicals and extreme temperatures. Anti-sulfur resistors ward off the harmful effects of sulfur contamination. A 30 µ” thick gold finger coating and a printed circuit board consisting of 6-10 layers of PCB assemblies (PCBA) ensures better signal quality as well as mechanical reliability and durability of the modules. To ensure long-term stability, availability and consistent performance in industrial applications, optional features include the ability to withstand extreme temperatures from -40 °C to 95 °C.

Use in high-performance environments

These DRAM modules for enterprise and industrial applications are typically installed in high-performance environments such as data centers and hard-to-reach locations. Here, uninterrupted data processing is essential, as any downtime results in significant economic losses.

