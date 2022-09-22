Maximum flexibility for global use: 5G data card of the Telit FN990Axx series at Rutronik

With the FN990Axx series, Telit is expanding its portfolio with a new generation of 5G data cards with exclusively sub-6 technology for LTE, WCDMA, and GNSS support. The FN990A40 and FN990A28 data cards feature non-standalone (NSA) LTE-5G NR dual connectivity (EN-DC), dynamic spectrum sharing between LTE and 5G, full 5G NR standalone (SA) mode compliant with 3GPP Rel.16, and are designed for global deployment. The M.2 form factor makes the series suitable for a wide range of high-performance and bandwidth-intensive enterprises as well as industrial applications. These include fixed wireless access, enterprise routers and gateways, indoor and outdoor CPE, and professional broadcast and surveillance applications. The FN990Axx series as well as other Telit products are available at www.rutronik24.com.

The data cards operate with the full feature set of the Qualcomm Snapdragon X65 (FN990A40) for the high-tier market and the Snapdragon X62 fourth generation 5G modem RF system (FN990A28) for the mid-tier market. Both support the latest 5G implementations as well as all major sub-6 GHz frequency bands, offering users maximum flexibility in deploying future-proof applications with the out-of-the-box benefits of 5G and Gigabit LTE.

High design flexibility

The data cards support both PCIe Gen 3 and USB 3.1 Gen 2, providing maximum application design flexibility. In addition, a dedicated or shared (switchable) RF path/connection for GNSS L1 provides full design-in flexibility and low loss when high sensitivity is required. An internal GNSS L1 Low Noise Amplifier provides the option to use cheaper passive antennas and thus reduce the overall cost of an application.

Further advantages:

• 4G Cat 20 up to 7 CA for FN990A40; 4G Cat 19 up to 5 CA for FN990A28

• Support for intraband and interband UL CA in 4G networks for better throughput performance in uplink-centric applications such as surveillance cameras and 4K/8K video streaming

• 3G HSPA+ Rel. 8 for fallback to legacy networks

For more information about the FN990Axx series from Telitand a direct order option, please visit our e-commerce platform at www.rutronik24.com