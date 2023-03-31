Mascot introduces Li-Ion charger model 4040LI for up to 14 Li-Ion battery cells

Norwegian power design expert Mascot AS has introduced its next-generation high-quality and high-performance lithium-ion battery charger for the new 4040LI model. The 4040LI uses a 3-stage charging profile with a microcontroller to maximise battery performance. The new charger is also capable of waking up deeply discharged batteries and to soft-start charging with low current until voltage is normalized.

This model is well suited for a wide variety of applications from medical to consumer. Owners of the new 4040LI charger will enjoy optimised uptime and turnaround for battery-powered equipment such as medical devices, telecom, energy storage and power-assisted E-Mobility products. The 4040LI is medically certified according to EN 60601-1 ed. 3.2 and Home Healthcare EN 60601-1-11. It is also UL-approved and has 12 standard versions initially available for charging batteries from 3 cells (9.0A/12.6V) to 14 cells (2.0A/58.8V). Custom units are available upon request as well.

Alternative chargers that terminate the charge on reaching the battery’s threshold voltage can shorten charging time but always leave some capacity unfilled. The 4040LI’s 3-stage charging first restores the full 4.2V/cell battery voltage and then applies the saturation charge needed to fill up the battery completely. This ensures the longest possible battery run-time and charging finishes when the battery is full. The 4040LI also features a single 3-colour LED indicator light for charge, error- or standby status, and a wall-mount bracket is available.

Key technical specifications of the 4040LI:

* Charger versions: 3 to 14 Li-ion cells

* Safety standards:

Medical EN 60601-1 ed. 3.

Home healthcare EN 60601-1-11

Battery charger EN 60335-2-29

A/V and comm. tech: IEC 62368-1

* EMC standards:

EN 55014-1 and –2

Emission EN 61000-6-3

Immunity EN 61000-6-1

EN 60601-1-2

* Power rating: 113.4W (3 cell charger) to 117.4W (14 cell charger)

* AC input voltage: 90-264VAC

* Input terminal: 2-pin IEC60320 (C8) std., 3-pin or fixed mains cord on request

* IP-grade: 41

* Weight: 590g

* Dimensions: 123.5mm x 49,5mm x 37mm

