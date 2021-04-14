Mascot further extends acclaimed Blueline power supply line-up

Mascot has further extended its class-leading Blueline portfolio of power supplies with the addition of the switch mode 3920 external PSU. The 3920 is medically certified in accordance with EN 60601-1 edition 3.1 (safety) and EN 60601-1-2 edition 4 (EMC) and has been designed to meet global power conversion requirements.

Working with universal AC line voltages from 90V to 264V, the high-efficiency 3920 offers continuous output power up to 180W. Possible applications include medical computer systems, healthcare, laboratory and medical devices such as incubators, blood analysers, DNA equipment, ultrasound systems, diagnostics units and medication dispensers, and other applications such as communications systems and security devices.

The 3920 range combines high quality and performance, with competitive pricing and compliance with the latest eco-design specifications (CoC Tier 2, DoE level VI, CEC, MEPS) adopted in the EU and North America. CE-marked and bearing global UL Certification, the range delivers a complete turnkey solution to product designers.

The 3920 comes in four standard versions delivering fixed outputs of 12, 24, 36 and 48V. Other versions and customised units with special plugs and cords can be supplied on request. All units are fitted with short-circuit protection as standard.

Input terminals are IEC 60320 2-pin C8 or 3-pin C14 connector, while output terminals are served by a cord with or without a plug. Exchangeable DC plugs are also available. Plugs, a selection of mains cordsets and an optional wall mounting bracket can be ordered separately.

Key technical specifications: