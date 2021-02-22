MARSHALL-TUFFLEX INTRODUCES NEW UNIVERSAL SWITCH AND SOCKET BOXES

Manufacturer of cable management solutions, Marshall-Tufflex has introduced four new Universal Switch and Socket Boxes to its product range.

Simplifying the specification process for installers, the new designs feature knock outs for both 20mm round conduit and mini trunking (25 x 16mm).

The new Universal Switch and Socket Boxes are suitable for a variety of applications, designed with a choice of either square or rounded corners. Single gang boxes feature one knockout for mini trunking and one for conduit, whilst twin gang boxes feature three knockouts for mini trunking and three for conduit. The new design affords users with a number of options, depending on where the box is installed and the required cable feed entry point, as either left, right and or centre.

Demonstrating its commitment to providing professionals with robust products that meet requirements for ease of installation and an efficient specification, the new boxes have replaced a larger range of switch and socket boxes with varying knockout configurations.

By simplifying the range, installers will benefit from boxes that can be used for a variety of different installation requirements, with less variations to store or manage on-site.

Using 20% recycled material, (a particularly high level for a moulded product), these boxes have also been manufactured with the environment in mind. Jon Chamberlain, Commercial Director at Marshall-Tufflex says: “With sustainability and recycling at the heart of our business, we are proud that this launch will not only improve the specification process for installers, but also further reduce our impact on the environment. By reducing the number of different products in the range, the need to change tools and the associated material and energy waste is also lessened within the manufacturing process.

“We remain committed to ongoing product development that provides excellent, high quality solutions for our customers as well as improving our environmental impact as much as possible.”

To find out more about the new Universal Switch and Socket Boxes, and Marshall-Tufflex’s commitment to sustainability, please visit www.marshall-tufflex.com.