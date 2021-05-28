Manufacturing & Engineering Week launches at the NEC, June 2022

A celebration of the best in UK manufacturing and engineering excellence and innovation launches at the NEC June 2022, and includes the launch of three sector specific events; Design Engineering Expo, Engineering Expo and Manufacturing Expo.

In a first for the sector, Nineteen Events are working closely with MAKE UK, IMechE, IED and stakeholders from across the industry, to build and deliver the UK’s first week-long event celebrating the UK’s manufacturing and engineering sector. A series of live events that showcase the complete manufacturing and engineering solutions and supply chain, alongside additional exclusive virtual events that together will encourage conversation, knowledge sharing and action.

The UK remains a global force for manufacturing and engineering; driving innovation, leading on the industrial agenda, the green economy and industry 4.0, however in a post-Covid and post-Brexit world, Britain’s standing, and its future, will require engineering and manufacturing to grow and strengthen. Manufacturing and Engineering Week or M&E Week seeks to celebrate the sector, showcasing innovation, sharing successes and future insight, raise critical discussion and is a destination for professionals to source suppliers and solutions in order to secure the right partners to keep them competitive and grow the UK sector.

Three new sector specific events:

Engineering Expo is dedicated to the driving force behind manufacturing, keynotes lifting the lid on the latest developments and most interesting engineering projects will run alongside practical workshops and an innovative showcase of the latest technologies and solutions.

Design Engineering Expo focuses on the challenges and innovations at the heart of the sector. Covering electronics, embedded design through to testing, the event will showcase the latest technologies propelling the future of design engineering.

Manufacturing Expo will cover all aspects of the manufacturing process and supply chain, showcasing the best in British suppliers, innovations and technologies to enhance performance.

The events in June 2022 will each showcase the UK’s best products and services, giving buyers the opportunity to see live demonstrations, meet the teams behind the services and save time by reviewing suppliers under one roof.

Running alongside the exhibitions will be a full programme of free to attend content, including keynotes from industry leaders, practical how to sessions and workshops – all CDP accredited.

M&E Week is proud to have the support and direction from an Advisory Board of leaders in the sector which includes; Libby Meryick, CEO, Institute of Engineering Designers, Eric Wilkinson, CEO, Cambridge Consultants, Andrew Burrows, Director, PA Consulting, Philippa Oldham, Partnerships Director, Advanced Propulsion Centre and Stephen Phipson, CBE, Chief Executive, MAKE UK.

Together the three shows, additional collocated events and a programme of virtual events, provide a compelling, value packed week celebrating the sector enabling visitors to save time sourcing new partners, stay up to date and get ahead of the competition and exhibitors an unrivalled opportunity to meet face to face and do business with cross sector manufacturing and engineering professionals.

“There has never been a more important time for our sector to pull together and to work together, to create a shared agenda, help promote and encourage manufacturing and engineering innovation, and see our sectors grow and Manufacturing and Engineering Week will do exactly that. I am delighted to be part of the M&E Week Advisory Board and that MAKE UK are a partner for this groundbreaking event,” Stephen Phipson, CBE, Chief Executive, MAKE UK

“Design doesn’t stop – it’s dynamic, forthright and exciting, and the IED is supporting the launch of the Design Engineering Expo to help showcase all of these elements and the outstanding work of the design community now and in the future,” Libby Meyrick, Chief Executive at Institution of Engineering Designers

“Manufacturing & Engineering Week is an incredible opportunity to support and serve one of the most important sectors in the UK economy. We are delivering brand new live events and an exclusive series of virtual events that celebrate manufacturing and engineering, the innovation, the technologies and the role it plays in the green agenda and our future. M&E Week is a cross sector event helping businesses secure the right solutions and partners to keep them competitive and optimise future strategy and we are proud to be supporting British manufacturing and engineering,” Ed Tranter, Event Director, Manufacturing & Engineering Week

To find out more about Manufacturing & Engineering Week please visit: www.mandeweek.co.uk