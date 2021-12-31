Manufacturing & Engineering Week brings a festival of innovation and ideas to the 2022 show calendar

A new event series is being launched in 2022 featuring a digital programme and live co-located exhibitions demonstrating the latest solutions to help tackle the key issues facing today’s industrial businesses. Taking place between 6th and 10th June 2022, Manufacturing & Engineering Week will be a five-day festival of British manufacturing and engineering innovation.

“The whole week is designed to bring together the very best of UK engineering talent,” says Ed Tranter of organisers Nineteen Group. “Whether you’re a developer offering the latest innovations in your field or a company looking for that extra advantage that world beating technology can offer, Manufacturing and Engineering Week is for you. Bringing so many innovative ideas and creative people together will help supercharge UK industry to meet its challenges and make the most of its opportunities.”

The week kicks off on 6 June with two days of digital sessions, featuring industry leaders giving their expert views on the issues and opportunities facing engineering and manufacturing today. This is followed by two days of live events, with four exhibitions at one venue taking place over 8-9 June – Manufacturing Expo, Engineering Expo, Maintec and Design Engineering Expo. With contributions from key stakeholders in Government, trade bodies and industry, plus over 350 exhibition stands covering a range of technologies, the four exhibitions will showcase the most exciting solutions across the entire breadth of manufacturing and engineering, from design and development to processes, assembly, control, robotics, maintenance, skills development and more.

Conference theatres in each of the four events will feature CPD accredited high-level keynote presentations, panel discussions and case studies covering a range of sectors including aerospace, automotive, food and beverage, motorsport, energy & renewables, pharmaceutical, space and FMCG with a particular focus on SME’s and OEM’s strategy. Topics will include the future of the sector, embracing the need for digital transformation, incorporating AI, algorithms and automation, Net Zero – the road to green, diversity and the skills gap, Brexit and beyond, cyber security, navigating changing laws and more. Workshops sessions will also show how exhibitor companies have solved challenges for customers with the latest innovative technology.

There will also be a host of added attractions, including an Innovation Zone and a challenge built around the famous 1980s Great Egg Race television show, bringing together companies offering ground-breaking solutions with customers looking for the latest technologies and ideas to help them transform their production and maintenance.

The live events are bolstered by an agreement between organisers Nineteen Group, Messe Frankfurt UK and Rapid News Group. Over a three-year period the partners will co-locate their UK manufacturing and engineering events at the NEC, giving visitors an added opportunity to see Automechanika Birmingham, Med-Tech Innovation Expo, and TCT 3Sixty during the same week.

Still time to exhibit

While places are filling up fast, there is still time to book your space. To find out what’s available, or for more information about other opportunities such as speaker platforms or sponsorship, please visit www.mandeweek.com or register your interest at www.mandeweek.co.uk/register-your-interest.