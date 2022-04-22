Mach-D connectors from Positronic now available through Powell Electronics

Now available through Powell Electronics, the supplier of connectors and more for high-rel applications including defence, aerospace and industrial, are Mach-D high-performance D-Sub connectors from Positronic. Designed for use in harsh environments requiring extreme performance and reliability, the devices are built with precision machined shells that provide superior EMI shielding and robustness. Mach-D connectors are available with standard density contacts (MCD series), and high density signal contact arrangements (MCDD series) as well as hybrid versions (MCBX series), which combine power and signal in a single connector body. A wide variety of accessories are also available.

The superior design and manufacturing process ensures a very high quality and reliability. The MACH-D connectors also benefit from integrated hardware eliminating unintentional disassembly, banding options on the rear shell, shell-to-shell grounding strips, shell-to-backshell grounding strips, IP67 sealing options, rear grommets and 36-position keyed jackscews for mechanical keying between otherwise like connectors. MACH-D devices meet or exceed all M24308 Group B testing requirements.

For further information please visit: https://www.powell.com/content/Positronic-3100042550