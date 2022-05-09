Mach-D connectors from Positronic now available through Powell Electronics

Superior EMI shielding for harsh environments requiring extreme performance and reliability

Now available through Powell Electronics, the supplier of connectors and more for high-rel applications including defence, aerospace and industrial, are Mach-D high-performance D-Sub connectors from Positronic. Designed for use in harsh environments requiring extreme performance and reliability, the devices are built with precision machined shells that provide superior EMI shielding and robustness. Mach-D connectors are available with standard density contacts (MCD series), and high density signal contact arrangements (MCDD series) as well as hybrid versions (MCBX series), which combine power and signal in a single connector body. A wide variety of accessories are also available.

The superior design and manufacturing process ensures a very high quality and reliability. The MACH-D connectors also benefit from integrated hardware eliminating unintentional disassembly, banding options on the rear shell, shell-to-shell grounding strips, shell-to-backshell grounding strips, IP67 sealing options, rear grommets and 36-position keyed jackscews for mechanical keying between otherwise like connectors. MACH-D devices meet or exceed all M24308 Group B testing requirements.

About Powell Electronics

Powell Electronics is a specialist at high reliability, harsh environment connector design, manufacturing and supply chain. In the USA, Powell has 70,000 square feet of connector manufacturing capabilities at its Swedesboro, NJ facility, which is certified to ISO9001 and AS9100. Powell offers automated engineering solutions and connector ODM services. The company is an authorized, QPL’ed distributor for over 50 military specifications and is ISO9120 certified. This year, Powell Electronics relocated its European operations to new premises in Dublin, Ireland, employing more technical staff to support design-in activities and signing new franchises agreements with Glenair, Harwin, Amphenol Aerospace, Quell, AB Connectors, Lemo, Conesys, Positronic and more. This is enabling Powell to address the broad range of demanding connector applications with products that range from miniature PCB-mount devices to high voltage, high current hi-rel solutions.

