M12 cable connectors with plastic threaded ring

binder, known globally as one of the leading manufacturers of industrial circular connectors, expands its 763 Series of molded M12 cable connectors with plastic threaded rings for screw connection.

The robustness of the plastic threaded rings distinguishes them as a cost-effective alternative to stainless-steel threaded rings. Besides their high resistance to mechanical stress, the rings are also resistant to media and temperature in the range of -40 °C to +85 °C. They satisfy the waterproof requirements of IP67 and IP68 and the high-grade plastic is UV-resistant.

Vibration-proof crimp contacts secure operation when transmitting signals and data.

As a result, the products are particularly suited to demanding applications in harsh or dirty environments such as agriculture. The new products are also suitable for many other industries and application areas.

The moulded, ready-to-connect cable connectors have 3, 4, 5, 8 and 12 contacts in straight-through or right-angle designs available as a male or female connector. The standard cables are made of PUR. Upon request, cables of other qualities are available.

binder offers coding schemes in the form of colour identification clips as accessories. These allow the user to visually differentiate the cable connectors preventing possible installation errors.