LYNX MOSA.ic Selected For F-35 Lightning II Mission System Avionics

Lynx Software Technologies, an innovator in modern platform software technologies, announced that the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter Program Office has accepted the recommendation from Lockheed Martin to adopt the LYNX MOSA.ic framework to support the upgrade of the mission system avionics for the F-35 Lightning II as part of the “Technology Refresh 3” (TR3) modernisation program.

LYNX MOSA.ic will be deployed to support the development of key components of the next generation F-35 Lightning II avionics platform, including the Integrated Core Processor (ICP) being developed by Harris Corporation (NYSE: HRS). The ICP acts as the brains of the F-35, processing data for the aircraft’s communications, sensors, electronic warfare, guidance and control, cockpit and helmet displays. The TR3 program is expected to generate large reductions in production and sustainment costs at the same time as delivering significant increases in computing power. A key element of the program is the adoption of commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) technology and an Open System Architecture to enable the flexibility to add, upgrade and update future capabilities.

Commenting, Gurjot Singh, CEO of Lynx Software Technologies, said, “Lynx is proud that the LYNX MOSA.ic framework has been selected for this very significant program. The open integration framework of LYNX MOSA.ic will support the overall objectives of the TR3 program to drive down development, sustainment and acquisition costs, and provide the necessary flexibility to implement system upgrades well into the future.” He continued, “LYNX MOSA.ic was selected because its advanced architecture fully met the needs of the project, and because the road map and vision for LYNX MOSA.ic were well aligned with the future path of this program.”

Will Keegan, CTO of Lynx Software Technologies, added, “The open integration framework of LYNX MOSA.ic™ will enable the TR3 subsystems to be cleanly architected from reusable software components that avoid proprietary dependencies, providing the program with more commercial options to manage supplier and manufacturing costs. LYNX MOSA.ic will provide additional flexibility to integrate components of varying degrees of complexity and quality, including open source components, without undermining architectural assurance properties. Finally, in providing a simpler foundation for hosting safety-critical applications, LYNX MOSA.ic lowers the cost, effort and risk of multicore certification compared with traditional SMP RTOS approaches.”