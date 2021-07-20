LYNX MOSA.ic for Avionics Provides Foundation For Collins Aerospace Perigon Computer

Lynx Software Technologies, an innovator in modern platform software technologies, today announced that Collins Aerospace, a Raytheon Technologies business, has selected the LYNX MOSA.ic™ for Avionics framework as the foundation for its next-generation Perigon™ flight control and vehicle management computer.

Perigon™ will have the ability to provide 20 times the processing power of Collins’ existing flight control computers, thousands of which are currently in service on a multitude of platforms worldwide. Combined with its open-system design, Perigon™’s high computing power will allow customers to load it with a variety of complex software applications, including autonomous and fly-by-wire flight control, cybersecurity, vehicle management and predictive health maintenance. The modular, open system approach of the LYNX MOSA.ic for Avionics framework will provide a robust, modular foundation for Perigon™, easing future adaptation to a wide variety of applications including those certifiable to DO-178C DAL A.

Commenting, Gurjot Singh, CEO of Lynx Software Technologies, said, “Lynx is honored to extend its long history of collaboration with Collins Aerospace with the selection of the LYNX MOSA.ic for Avionics framework for this ground-breaking program. LYNX MOSA.ic for Avionics was selected because its advanced architecture significantly lowers the effort, cost and risk of developing, certifying and maintaining safety-critical avionics applications deployed on multicore processors.”

Will Keegan, CTO of Lynx Software Technologies, added, “LYNX MOSA.ic for Avionics provides a simpler foundation for hosting safety-critical applications by giving developers the ability to integrate software components, with precise control over how these components are deployed on multicore processors. For Collins Aerospace, the ability to deploy safety-critical control algorithms as independent bare metal applications enables developers and evaluators to measure the interference between software components and ensure that critical applications will meet their timing deadlines.”