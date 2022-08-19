Low-profile hybrid FPC-to-board connector supports 5A in miniature footprint

Hirose has developed a low-profile hybrid FPC-to-board connector with a rated current of 5A power and 0.3A signal in a miniature footprint. With a 0.3 mm pitch, 0.6 mm stacking height and 1.9 mm width, the space-saving BM57 Series connector is well-suited for a wide range of consumer and portable electronic devices.

A fully armored design that covers both ends of the housing with metal for enhanced robustness and a significant reduction in the risk of housing damage from misalignment when mating. A wide self-alignment range of ±0.22 mm in the pitch direction and ±0.3 mm in the width direction, along with guidance ribs provides smooth mating operation.

Offering enhanced PCB peeling strength, the rugged BM57 Series features three solder retention tabs at each power contact. An insert molded header and receptacle prevents solder wicking into the contact area.

“Hirose has expanded its hybrid FPC-to-board connector offering to meet the demand for smaller, thinner connectors that simplify designs and enable size reduction of consumer and other portable products,” said Mark Kojak, chief marketing officer and senior vice president of sales and operations for Hirose Electric USA.

The BM57 FPC-to-board connector is commonly used in smartphones, laptops, tablets, gaming consoles and wearable devices.

For more information about the BM57 Series, visit: https://www.hirose.com/product/series/BM57