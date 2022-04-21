Low profile: 50 A current sense transformer from Pulse with space saving and reinforced insulation at Rutronik

Also for low frequencies: Pulse’s PAS6322 series provides effective current measurement at frequencies from 20 kHz to 1 MHz. The current sense transformer enables an ultra-low profile and creates the currently most space saving and reinforced isolation on the market at a creepage distance of 10mm. Pulse’s current sense transformer is availabe at www.rutronik24.com.

The innovative extended ER11.5 coilformer complies with UL62368, making it suitable for applications where safety isolation is required, such as switching power supplies.

The transformer supports current measurements up to 50 A and measures 12.8 x 20.5 x 7.0 mm. The series includes 6 types with secondary winding options from 30T / 0.4 mH up to 200T / 12 mH.

For more information about the PA6322 series from Pulse and a direct ordering option, please visit our e-commerce platform at www.rutronik24.com.