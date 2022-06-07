Low power, small form factor Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 combo module improves communication speed and quality

Murata is collaborating with NXP Semiconductors to develop the Type 1XL very high-performance Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 module. Using proprietary packaging and miniaturization technologies, Murata continues its lead in developing high quality, low power, small form factor communication modules at the lowest cost to help bring IoT to the mass market.

“The wireless communication bandwidth is tightening within our homes and offices with more streaming content, such as 4K/8K video, and traffic increase by teleworking and remote video conference calls,” says Akira Sasaki, manager of the IoT Module Department at Murata. “The low cost, space-saving Type 1XL module enables high-speed communication, which significantly improves quality.”

Based on the NXP 88W9098 combo chipset, the ultra-small dual-band module supports IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax 2×2 multi-user, multiple-input, multiple-output (MU-MIMO) and Bluetooth 5.3 Low Energy (LE). The Wi-Fi section of the module supports connectivity up to 1.4x faster than conventional Wi-Fi compatible devices, offering data rates of up to 1200 Mbps. This section also supports the PCIe 3.0 interface with optional support for SDIO 3.0. The Bluetooth 5.3 LE section supports speeds of up to 2 Mbps with a high-speed 4-wire UART interface, optional support for SDIO, and PCM for audio data.

The Type 1XL module employs highly sophisticated and enhanced hardware mechanisms and algorithms to optimize Wi-Fi and Bluetooth coexistence for maximum performance. The module size is 19.1 mm (L) x 16.5 mm (W) x 2.1 mm (H), facilitating integration into size- and power-sensitive electronic devices for IoT, smart home, audio/video/voice, smart TV, and gateway applications. It will have a reference antennae design for FCC/IC certifications and CE conducted test to provide a lower development cost and faster time to market.

The Type 1XL module is now in mass production. For more information, please visit: www.murata.com/connectivitymodule/wi-fi-bluetooth