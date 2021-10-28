Longer service life with 135 °C guarantee: Samwha VP series aluminum electrolytic capacitors at Rutronik

Ispringen, October 2021 – Lower resistance at high temperatures: The VP series impresses with high reliability in the temperature range from -40 °C to +135 °C and a low rate of change in capacitance at high voltage and temperature. This gives the capacitors particularly high electrical reliability and long service life. The capacitors are also AEC-Q200 compliant and are ideally suited for use in regenerative braking systems, the power supply of electric vehicles and LED applications. Samwha’s aluminum electrolytic capacitors are available at www.rutronik24.com.

The VP series was developed with a low-resistance, high-temperature electrolyte and highly efficient raw materials. The capacitors meet the special requirements for miniaturization of the design by lowering resistance at high temperatures, which also helps to extend the life of circuits.

The VP series is available in the parameters of 10, 16, 25, and 35 V up to 10,000 μF and various sizes from 10×12.5 mm to 18×40 mm. RoHS conformity and the attribute “halogen-free” are of course given.

For more information about the VP series aluminum electrolytic capacitors from Samwha and a direct ordering option, please visit our e-commerce platform at www.rutronik24.com.

https://www.rutronik24.com/pgm/samwha/electrolytic-capacitors/kel/

