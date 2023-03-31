Logic fuse protection for Li-Ion battery packs in high-current applications

Safe operation is the top priority for Li-Ion batteries. While conventional current fuses only offer protection against high current incidents, the SCHOTT SEFUSE® D6S range of Battery Logic Fuses provide additional protection against overcharging.

These miniature surface mount battery logic fuses reliably cut off in case of overcurrent during discharge or overcharging. Additionally, these fuses will help prevent fires caused by overheating.

Excessive discharge currents will blow the fuse in a conventional manner. If there is an overcharge condition, then the D6S’s built-in heater is triggered by the FET linked to the battery’s secondary protection IC. This integral heater then helps to blow the fuse circuit and protects the Li-ion battery.

Suitable for space limiting applications these ultra -thin SMDs are available in packages as small as 0.7mm x 1.8mm x 2.7mm.

Available from ATC Semitec, these SEFUSE® Battery Logic Fuses enable improved Li-ion battery safety in applications up to 60 Amps. Applications include battery packs for gardening/power tools, cordless, robotic household appliances, energy storage systems, e-bikes, e-scooters and e-motorcycles.

Compatible with up to 14 cells

Suitable for high currents

Extremely thin and compact design – 2.7mm x 1.8 mm x 0.7 mm

Available in embossed tape.

These range of Logic fuses form part of a larger range of Schott fuses available from ATC Semitec.

www.atcsemitec.co.uk