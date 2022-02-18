Live webinars by JTAG Technologies

Throughout Q1 2022 we have planned a series of Webinars to help you understand how Boundary Scan functions and can best be implemented for testing and In System Programming. These webinars will help you to determine if this technology would be beneficial for your projects and organization.

For February, March and April we have planned 3 live Webinars as follows:

Wednesday February 23rd – Introduction to Boundary-scan

An eye-opener in the world of PCB assembly testing using JTAG/boundary-scan aka IEEE Std 1149.1.

Many electronics assemblies already include JTAG/boundary-scan test circuitry which is either underused or not used at all. This webinar aims to inform test and development engineers of the possibilities of this built-in test and device programming feature.

Includes sections on –

* Device-level technology

* Board-level test and programming possibilities

* Options for test generation

Wednesday March 16th – Program Devices via the JTAG Interface

An insight into device ‘in-system’ programming JTAG/boundary-scan aka IEEE Std 1149.1.

Many electronics assemblies already include JTAG/boundary-scan test circuitry.

Includes sections on –

* Direct vs Indirect Programming

* Flash device programming

* PLDs and Micros

This webinar aims to inform test and development engineers how it is used to program devices already populated onto PCB assembles

Wednesday April 13th – JTAG/Boundary-scan Design for Test Overview

JTAG/Boundary-scan logic exists in many of today’s ICs that are built into 1000s of electronic circuit designs.

Using this logic to best effect will save money during design debug, throughout manufacturing test and into field service.

This webinar introduces the topic of Design for Test using boundary-scan/JTAG and highlights some of the basic requirements and pitfalls to avoid.

