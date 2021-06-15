Lightweight low resistance CODE RED hermetic connectors from Glenair available in Europe at Powell Electronics

Now available through Powell Electronics, the supplier of connectors and more for high-rel applications including defence, aerospace and industrial, are lightweight and low resistance CODE RED hermetic connectors from Glenair.

The products are cost-effective, lightweight, feature low electrical resistance and meet NASA outgassing requirements as well as aerospace temperature and corrosion resistance standards.

CODE RED is an innovative sealing encapsulant and application process – invented by Glenair – that provides durable hermetic sealing in a lightweight aluminium package. Traditionally, glass to metal hermetic sealing has been used in the aerospace and petrochemical industries due to the strength and long-term durability of the materials. But glass-to-metal seal hermetics are much heavier, more expensive and have a high electrical resistance.

Cost-effective CODE RED hermetic connectors offer full hermetic sealing, better than 1X10-7 in a lightweight aluminium shell (weight saving of up to 50% compared with glass-to-metal seal hermetics) with low electrical resistance gold-plated copper contacts. The use of conventional gold-plated copper alloy contacts significantly improves the electrical performance.

CODE RED hermetic connectors are available in Glenair SuperNine (D38999 Series III type metal and composite), Series 80 Mighty Mouse, and M24308 D-Sub connector ranges. Special non-magnetic (zero residual magnetism) versions are also available. The operating temperature range is -65°C up to +200°C.