Light weight military grade power supplies – added to AJ’s Power range

AJ’s Power Source’s MIL-PWR-VIC series is now available in the UK from Luso Electronics.

The MIL-PWR-VIC Series is a ruggedized military compliant AC-DC & DC-DC high power system built for deployment and operations equipment. This series is available to all military, homeland security and government contractors. Light weight and built for reliability, these fully ruggedized systems are ready for worldwide deployment.

These application specific products provide a 28 VDC Military (MIL-STD-1275) compliant DC input (20-36VDC Range) or Universal VAC (100-264VAC) input from shore power or generator power with a multitude of output possibilities to include custom systems as required. These systems have internal surge suppression and wide temperature ranges. The MIL-PWR-VIC Series is available in multiple different colour configurations and can be customized to meet desired requirements.

Our overall concept consists of aluminium watertight sealed case with a central heat plenum for front to back airflow (Can also be configured with an external heat sink). The MIL-PWR-VIC-28-2000 has been designed as a ruggedized military power system to hold up to MIL-STD-810G Shock and Vibration. The input/output will be provided via Military Circular Connectors as well as sealed AC & DC input circuit breakers. This power supply is designed with weight and size in mind and has built in handles for easy carrying.

Highlights

Universal VAC input voltage range of 100-264VAC

Universal VDC Input voltage range of 20-36VDC

High Efficiency (~85%)

High Temperature Range (-20C to +60C)

Standard Mechanical Enclosure designed for all environments

Ingress Protection (IP) rating of IP66

Industry Standard Connection Points

Low Weight to Power Ratio

This is part of the AJ’s Power range of military products available from Luso Electronics which includes UPS Systems, Inverters and various other DC/DC and AC/DC product

Product specialists are on hand to assist with product selection and guide you through the design cycle. The company offers technical and commercial support.

