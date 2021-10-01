LIF Series offers energy- and cost-efficient solution for DIN-rail mounting

Lightweight and compact ac-dc converters by Mornsun are the latest high-reliability, low noise ac-dc converters available from Relec Electronics.

The LIF120 R2, LIF240 R2 and LIF480 R2 din rail mount ac-dc converters are all IEC/EN/UL62368, UL61010, UL508-approved for global use, and have a universal input range of 85 – 264VAC or 120 – 370VDC and cover standard outputs of 12V, 24V & 48V, with the opportunity to adjust the outputs by up to 15 per cent.

In addition to a superior EMC performance, with a high level of stability and immunity to noise, all models are certified to EN61sai000-3-2 Class D for harmonics. They are also equipped with power-fail monitoring outputs and safety features include output short circuit, over-current, over-voltage and over-temperature protection.

The LIF Series’ slim width and compact dimensions are suitable for standard DIN-rail mounting. The cost-efficient ac-dc converters are particularly suitable for saving space in harsh operating environments, for example in industrial control equipment and machinery.

The 120W LIF120 R2 has a peak output of 180W for three seconds and dimensions of 110.00 x 32.00 x 124.00mm. It is said to be extremely reliable, with efficiency up to 94 per cent and also has 150 per cent peak load output for three seconds. An ATEX-approved, explosion-proof version is also available as an option.

The LIF240 R2, 240W ac-dc converter also has a 150 per cent peak load output for three seconds. It is energy-efficient and, like the LIF120, has an additional 12V option as well as 24V and 48V outputs.

The 480W LIF480 R2 is reliable with efficiency up to 94 per cent and with an active PFC above 0.95. In addition to the same safety features as the LIF120 and LIF240, it also has high I/O isolation test voltage up to 3000VAC.

Dimensions for the LIF240 R2 Series are 124.00 x 41.00 x 110.00mm. The LIF480 R2 measures 131.5 x 48.0 x 125.0mm.

Operating temperature range for the LIF120 and LIF240 is -40°C to +70°C and -30°C to +70°C for the LIF480.

All models are covered with a three-year warranty and available from Relec Electronics on short leadtimes.