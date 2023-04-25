LEMO’s new 12G-SDI 4K ultra high definition transmission push-pull connectors

LEMO has expanded its field-proven S Series push-pull connectors with the new 1S.275 Series for 12G-SDI (Serial Digital Interface) 4K Ultra High Definition transmission. The new robust push-pull connectors are compliant with the SMPTE ST 2082-1 standard for signal/data transmission and enable a transmission rate of 12 Gbit/s meeting the 12G-SDI transmission standard and providing eight times the bandwidth of a standard HD-SDI in a single link. The chocolate bar shape makes it easier to grip and handle with ease.

LEMO has developed these connectors in response to the rapidly advancing tech- nology landscape and market demands for high transmission rates, lighter structure, low-latency in live events for the Audio Video Broadcasting (AVB) market segments and other market segments like medical imaging platforms such as endoscopy and laparoscopy, among others.

The optimum design of this connectors ensures seamless transmission with high precision, reliability, low return loss, making it a viable alternative to using dual 6G or Quad 3G links. Currently, many 4K professional cameras use Quad link BNC connectors to transmit 12G signals for UHD displays. The newly introduced LEMO product will facilitate the transmission of 12G-SDI using a compact single link connection for UHD displays, enabling higher panel density thus reducing the number of cables/ connectors.

www.lemo.com

