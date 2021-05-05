LEDVANCE lights the way in healthcare UV-C solutions

LEDVANCE is showcasing a range of UV-C products that are designed to provide peace of mind in hospitals and healthcare facilities such as care homes, through disinfecting light solutions.

The LEDVANCE T8 UV-C and the Linear Housing UV-C Sensor can be installed in wards, offices, waiting rooms, break rooms and other hospital spaces to make employees and patients feel safer. These products benefit fully from LEDVANCE’s track record of innovation in UV-C lighting, and are backed by the company’s experts who can advise on projects and installations.

Commenting on the range, Nelo Neves, Managing Director of LEDVANCE UK, said, “The pandemic has brought the importance of healthcare hygiene to the forefront of everyone’s minds. The pressure on key workers at the ‘frontline’ of the fight against COVID is already immense. Simple yet highly effective sanitisation solutions, such as UV-C lighting fixtures, can really ease the burden, ensuring hospital spaces and equipment are fully disinfected in minutes. LEDVANCE is in a key position to support with this. The LEDVANCE factory in Smolensk, Russia, has been mass-producing UV-C lamps since 2012 and we hold more than 50 patents in low pressure discharge technology.”

For easy installation in a wide range of spaces, the LEDVANCE T8 UV-C lamps are available in three lengths: 440 millimetres (15 watts / 25 watts), 900 millimetres (30 watts / 55 watts) and 1,200 millimetres (36 watts / 75 watts). They are CCG and ECG compatible and can be mounted on a standard G13 base. These T8 lamps last up to 20 percent longer than competitors’ comparable products (10,800h/L70B50) and conform to the most stringent quality and safety standards (including ISO 9001/14001 and CB certification).

Without appropriate safety measures, UV-C radiation can be dangerous to humans, and require the installation of detection sensors to ensure protection against exposure. The LEDVANCE IR Sensor Safety Kit gives a 30 second delay at start-up and switches off the lamp as soon as people are detected. The Linear Housing UV-C Sensor comes with an integrated long-lasting ECG (electronic control gear to regulate dimming), which is compatible with LEDVANCE T8 UV-C. It has a detection range of up to 150 sqm (depending on the height of the installation). An anti-UV coating covers the lamp holder, screws and plastic parts. The Linear Housing UV-C Sensor is available in two lengths: 440 millimetres (18 watts) and 900 millimetres (33 watts).