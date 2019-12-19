Ledger Origin certifies green energy thanks to Transatel’s IoT Connect solution

French blockchain security champion Ledger, best known worldwide for their cryptocurrency hardware wallets, signed a partnership with one of the leading energy companies in Europe.

The purpose of the partnership is to certify the authenticity and the origin of green energy via Ledger’s testifying devices. To safely and globally connect these attesting devices, Ledger decided to partner with Transatel’s IoT Connect solution.

Energy plants (solar plants, wind farms, etc.) need to measure the amount of electricity created through smart meters. Ledger Origin connects its own attesting device to smart meters to certify the genuineness of the green energy origin. This amount is then transformed into tokens which are securely collected via Transatel’s IoT Connect solution and registered into an energy blockchain. Research and development was a large part of this groundbreaking project enabling verifiable traceability of green energy worldwide, through green certificates issuance for national registries and energy exchanges.

Pascal Gauthier, CEO of Ledger says: “We deeply believe there is a strong demand for the digitalisation and tokenization of physical critical assets. This is why we decided to create Ledger Origin, our new business unit dedicated to industrial players such as utility companies. Our blockchain and security expertise is a way to solve one of the most important challenges of the future for industries: certifying the origin of digitised physical critical assets.”

Jacques Bonifay, Transatel CEO adds: “Transatel is honoured to be signing an agreement with a leader in blockchain, because blockchain will be one of the key technologies to secure IoT transactions.”

Transatel and Ledger’s partnership is furthermore a sign that blockchain technology is now entering new territories. No longer restricted to cryptocurrencies or the Certification of Origin for foodstuff and agribusiness, blockchain is now at the forefront of the relationship between the utilities sector and public authorities.