Leading CEM invests in high performance laser depaneling system to future-proof production

Laser depaneling is one of the most advanced techniques for cutting and separating PCBs from the panel today and is changing how electronic components are manufactured. To ensure production is futureproofed, and products are manufactured to the highest quality, leading CEM Sellectronics has invested in an innovative system from Altus Group to assist in the process.

The LPKF CuttingMaster 2240 system has the capability to laser depanel to the highest tolerances. It offers significant advantages compared to conventional mechanical separation methods thanks to its flexibility and stress-free methods.

Working closely with leading OEMs, Sellectronics sees a wide range of PCB designs that require precise solutions. The LPKF CuttingMaster significantly improves depaneling efficiency with increased cutting speeds of up to 25 per cent on all quality levels depending on the specific application.

Jason O’Connell, Sellectronics technical director, said: “Integrating the latest innovative technology and equipment into our operations is fundamental in ensuring we consistently manufacture the very best products and do not miss any business opportunities.

“Sellectronics continue to look at future trends and invest in our production line to help support our customers in the coming years. We are seeing more and more populated rigid and flexible PCBs, sensitive parts, and complex miniaturised assemblies in varying materials. By investing in the LPKF CuttingMaster we can effectively produce components of today and also have the capability to produce those of tomorrow, as the equipment gives us the flexibility and scalability to always stay ahead.”

Joe Booth, Altus CEO, added: “Sellectronics is an excellent example of a company looking to the future and investing their money wisely to offer short-term results but long-term risk mitigation and value to their customers. This investment has put them in a pool of a handful of CEMs in the UK and Ireland who have invested in a process that will give them a significant competitive edge, which is a considerable advantage within the electronics industry.”

The LPKF CuttingMaster 2240 is the first laser system with ultra-fast Tensor Technology which sets a new standard in laser processing. Tensor is a highly innovative beam deflection module developed to distribute pulses around the laser spot in a targeted manner. This enables significantly higher laser powers to be used effectively and meets the highest requirements. Importantly, Tensor increases the quality of the PCB as cooling times are no longer necessary due to an ultra-fast beam guidance system.

The system offers a very attractive price-performance ratio, and with the added Tensor the available power is optimally utilised leading to a significant increase in efficiency. This innovative technology enhances with increasing material thickness, particularly with technically clean cuts. LPKF CuttingMaster 2240 sets new standards in terms of performance, technical cleanliness, and efficiency of depaneling.

To find out more about the LPKF CuttingMaster, and other laser depaneling systems, contact Altus Group, www.altusgroup.co.uk