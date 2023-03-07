LBAND RTK Click board from MIKROE provides easy global access to satellite L-Band GNSS corrections

MikroElektronika (MIKROE), the embedded solutions company that is said to dramatically cut development time by providing innovative hardware and software products based on proven standards, has launched LBAND RTK Click, a compact add-on board that provides easy global access to satellite L-Band GNSS corrections.

Click boards enable embedded designers to try many different peripheral functions and socket, mikroBUS, saving months of development time and significant investment in hardware. Many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS socket on their development boards, and to date, more than 1300 Click boards have been released by MIKROE.

LBAND RTK Click features the NEO-D9S-00B, a professional-grade satellite data receiver for L-band correction broadcast from u-blox. Operating in a frequency range from 1525MHz to 1559MHz, the NEO-D9S-00B decodes the satellite transmission and outputs a correction stream, enabling a high-precision GNSS receiver to reach accuracies down to centimeter level. It can also select the GNSS correction data delivery channel alongside advanced security features such as signature and anti-jamming. This Click board can be configured to provide connection services for various industrial and professional applications.

Comments Nebojsa Matic, CEO of MIKROE: “Our ambition is to enable designers to make better use of their precious time. By using a Click board they can get a prototype design up and running in a very short space of time. We are constantly adding new Clicks, so designers should find an off-the-shelf solution that suits their needs. For example, currently we offer 155 different wireless connectivity Clicks and 31 GPS/GNSS boards, including this LBAND RTK Click. More are being added all the time.”

www.mikroe.com