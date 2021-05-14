ODU Connectors launches ODU CONNECTS – a new connector portal

ODU have introduced a new microsite at https://odu-connects.com/

This new portal is designed to operate as a knowledge hub, providing technical expertise direct to ODU customers.

Design engineers, quality managers, project managers, procurement staff and all enablers will be able to benefit from the ability to get advice at any time, any place, from ODU’s in-house experts.

The Covid-imposed restrictions of the last year have caused ODU to strive for new ways to provide their customers with the best possible and most timely support.

This new self-service microsite makes four options available:-

A large media library of technical video presentations, free to view at any time.

A calendar of up-coming virtual presentations and exhibitions available for log-on.

The option of booking a live, digital webinar for one-on-one or group discussions with ODU engineers having specific market and technical expertise.

A link to personal support.

Or contact ODU-UK Ltd tel: 0330 002 0640 sales@odu-uk.co.uk www.odu-uk.co.uk