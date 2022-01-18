Lattice FPGAs power next generation Lenovo edge/AI experiences

Lattice Semiconductor’s award-winning Lattice CrossLink-NX FPGAs and AI-optimized software solutions are powering Lenovo’s latest ThinkPad X1 portfolio. The new Lenovo ThinkPad portfolio leverages a fully integrated client hardware and software solution from Lattice to deliver advanced user experiences including immersive engagement, privacy, and collaboration without sacrificing performance or battery life.

“Our portfolio of AI optimized solutions is designed to meet the growing demand for more intelligence across a variety of Edge applications,” said Matt Dobrodziej, vice president of segment marketing and business development at Lattice Semiconductor. “We are proud of this collaboration with Lenovo that resulted in exciting user experiences offering smarter human-computer engagement, privacy, collaboration, and better energy management.”

“At Lenovo, an integral part of ThinkPad DNA is to expand the boundaries of what is possible to deliver best-in-class user experiences with innovative technologies,” said Luis Hernandez, vice president, PC and smart solutions development, commercial business, Lenovo IDG. “We’re thrilled to collaborate with Lattice Semiconductor to lead an exciting new era for smart PC with always-aware, on-device low power AI. By enabling new computer vision capabilities with Lattice, our ThinkPad X1 users will experience exceptionally intelligent, interactive, and elevated computing capabilities.”

The end-to-end Lattice solution powering the latest Lenovo ThinkPad X1 portfolio announced at CES 2022 is made up of a combination of: