Latest low noise, energy efficient cooling fans offer extended life time

EAO has introduced a new family of low-noise, low power, longer-life equipment cooling fans. Developed by specialist cooling technologist Sanyo Denki, the new San Ace 9RA Series cooling fans are available for 12, 24 or 48 VDC operation in frame sizes of 60, 80, 92, 120 and 140mm. Frame thicknesses spans 25 to 38mm.

The new San Ace 9RA Series fans offer similar airflow and static pressure to other popular Sanyo Denki cooling solutions yet generate half the noise and use 26 per cent less power. A built-in pulse sensor (tacho) connection can be used to monitor the fan speed and provide assistance to engineers when diagnosing system faults. Power consumption and fan noise can be further reduced with the use of a PWM (pulse width modulation) controller such as the Sanyo Denki 9PC8666X-.

All Sanyo Denki 9RA Series cooling fans are constructed with dual ball bearings and feature Humiseal PCB moisture protection as standard, ensuring trouble-free, long-term operation. They have a predicted lifespan 1.5 per cent greater than their predecessors: 25mm thick variants have a rated life of 60,000 hours (approx. seven years) at 60 degrees C or 90,000 hours (approx. 10 years) at 40 degrees C.

Sanyo Denki 9RA Series fans also provide equipment designers with a number of valuable options, such as a wide range of fan speeds and the choice of models with and without mounting ribs, making them ideal for a wide range of general cooling and ventilation applications.

https://eao.com/uk/en