Latest embedded BOX PC solves the interface solution for high resolution TFT displays

The market for higher resolution TFT displays is growing, and 4k is increasingly replacing full HD. However, until now, if you wanted to use a V-By-One display in combination with a box PC, you needed an additional adapter board. The Box PC Pro NPA-2009 solves this problem: V-by-One and eDP displays can be connected directly via its unique docking connector.

V-By-One has the additional advantage that it uses a cost-effective, standardised cable with good EMC values. It’s also feasible to run two TFT displays in parallel: one V-by-One and one eDP. In addition, two USB 2.0 interfaces can be used to connect a USB touchscreen and another USB device, such as a webcam. The Box PC NPA-2009 makes it simple to upgrade any common V-By-One or eDP displays into a Panel PC.

The BoxPC Pro NPA-2009 is based on an industrial mainboard with Intel® Core i embedded processor i5-1145G7E of the 11th generation. On a project basis, it is also available with the Core i7-1185G7E or Celeron 6305E processors. All Tiger Lake processors offer a high frame rate, low latency and economical power consumption even during 24/7 operation. Because the NPA-2009 contains no moving parts and is fanless, it’s very rugged and requires low maintenance. Plus, its captive thumbscrews make it easy to mount, while a matching DIN rail kit allows for control cabinet installation—should you need it. With Distec guaranteeing long-term availability in form, fit and function for at least 5 years, you can rest assured that this product will be around for quite some time to come.

The NPA-2009 is suited for a wide range of applications that require high-resolution displays with a high image frequency and colour depth, such as information terminals, medical technology, transportation, and many more.

