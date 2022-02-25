Latest Distrelec e-book focuses on key transportation issues

Distributor of electronic and technical components Distrelec has launched its second e-book packed with engaging and insightful content from leading players in the sector.

With a focus on transportation, the latest e-book features exclusive content from major names such as Elektro-Automatik, Hirshmann, Keysight, Siemens, Traco Power, as well as Distrelec’s own in-house product and technical experts.

The e-book covers a range of topics affecting the automotive and rail sectors, including the impact of 5G and futuristic modes of transport, as well as best practice advice on product selection and optimisation.

Paul Morris, head of marketing at Distrelec, explained: “We are always keen to add value for our customer and our first e-book, launched last year and focused on power management systems, was extremely well received with many customers asking us when the next one would be available.

“We have chosen transportation as the theme for our second edition as it’s a sector undergoing great change, and one where we and our supplier partners are constantly innovating in order to add value and meet rapidly evolving needs.

“The combination of exclusive content from our partners with insight from our own experts means there really is something for everyone, irrespective of which part of the transportation sector they are focused on.”

The e-book can be downloaded free of charge from https://knowhow.distrelec.com/technology-solutions-ebook-series/.