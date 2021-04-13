Latest additions to CAN Bus Keypad/Rotary Controller Joystick module range provide enhanced interconnect flexibility in special vehicles

Speedy installation and functional safety coupled with high reliability and compact design are crucial requirements in digital interconnect systems used in many vehicles today.

The Computer Area Network (CAN) Bus is the digital message-based protocol of choice in these applications. The CAN Bus speeds installation by digitally interconnecting microcontrollers, sensors and other devices in vehicular applications, and increases reliability by doing away with the need for a conventional multi-strand wiring loom.

Keeping pace with the increasing demand for CAN Bus components that provide engineers with reliable and cost effective interconnection within construction and agricultural equipment and in vehicles and machines for specialist applications, HMI specialist EAO has enhanced its popular Series 09 portfolio of ruggedised RGB halo illuminated CAN Bus keypads and the complementary rotary cursor controller joystick module to include easy to integrate devices that enable designers to specify only the HMI features their application actually needs, thereby minimising hardware costs and optimising their software investment.

Announcing availability of the new enhancements to the Series 09 product family Robert Davies, Marketing Manager with EAO Ltd, said that his company is now able to offer six-way keypad modules compliant with CAN J1939 and CAN Open protocols, and also a lower-cost hardwired version: “All Series 09 devices benefit from front IP67 sealing, interchangeable legends and a choice of RGB or single colour halo illumination”, Davies said. To ensure the highest level of reliability, all Series 09 CAN Bus modules are rated to operate at temperatures between – 40 °C to + 85° C.

Safety Versions

“Fully validated and certified Safety rated variants of the new Series 09 CAN Bus keypads and the rotary cursor controller joystick module are in the pipeline”, Davies continued. “Slated to be available early in 2022, EAO has designed these particular variants in strict accordance with EN ISO 13849 PLD and ISO 26262 ASIL B functional safety standards”.