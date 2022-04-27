Lane Electronics showcasing its wide range of high reliability connectors at ECS

Lane Electronics will be exhibiting at this year’s ECS exhibition (19th May 2022, Kassam Stadium, Oxford, Stand 37).

They will be using the exhibition to showcase their wide range of high reliability connectors used by many industry sectors including defence, avionics, motorsport, marine, communications, medical, test and measurement, industrial and geophysical.

Lane Electronics describes itself as the UK’s leading connector distributor and value-added partner offering the widest available selection of interconnection solutions from many of the industry’s leading connector manufacturers. These include LEMO, Eaton, Huber+Suhner, Positronic, Nicomatic, Glenair, Neutrik, HellermannTyton and its sister Lodge Group company, Weald Electronics.

Practically all connector types are available from Lane Electronics including multi pin circular, high power circular, data circular, filtered, fibre-optic, RF / coaxial, D-sub miniature, multi pin rectangular, IDC / DIN, PCB connectors, edge connectors, backshells and adaptors and connectors for rack and panel applications.

Lane Electronics hold extensive stock, provide technical support and competitive commercial accessibility with an easy-to use on-line store, providing both designers and buyers with valuable resources like on-line stock checks and purchases, 3D models, manufacturer cross-references and comprehensive PDF catalogue downloads.

Next day delivery is available on more than 90% of standard product offering while and for non-standard products, rapid in-house development, assembly and testing of specialist military, industrial and motorsport circular connectors on lead times which are generally much quicker than those offered by other connector suppliers.

https://www.fclane.com/