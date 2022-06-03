Lane Electronics renews its Cyber Essentials Certification to protect defence, motorsport and industrial customers

Lane Electronics, a franchised distributor for many of the industry’s major electrical and electronic connector manufacturers, has once again been awarded the industry standard Cyber Essentials Certification. This is a mandatory requirement for companies who supply to the UK Defence Industry and has equal importance for its commercial and motorsport customers.

Cyber Essentials Certification ensures that a high level of cyber security measures are in place to protect against the vast majority of common cyber-attacks. All customers can be assured that Lane Electronics are constantly working to improve security across their IT systems to secure them against all types of cyber-attack. Certification requires compliance to a number of IT-related control parameters including firewalls, user access control, malware protection and patch management.

Cyber Essentials is a Government-backed and industry-supported scheme that helps businesses protect themselves against the growing threat of cyber-attacks and provides a clear statement of the basic controls organisations should have in place to protect themselves. It is the UK Government’s answer to a safer internet space for organisations of all sizes, across all sectors. Developed and operated by the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), Cyber Essentials is considered the best first step to a more secure network, protecting companies from 80% of the most basic cyber security breaches.

Gaining Cyber Essentials certification also enables organisations to showcase their credentials as trustworthy and secure when it comes to cyber security.

https://www.fclane.com/