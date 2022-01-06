Laird Antennas’ Trigger family of under-dash telematics antennas now at Mouser

Mouser Electronics is now stocking the Trigger under-dash antenna family from Laird Antennas. The five-port VPJ and four-port VQJ Trigger devices are IP67-rated, multiport/multiband telematics antennas that are described as offering exceptional cellular 3G/4G/5G/ISM/CBRS, Wi-Fi and GNSS functionality for automotive and Internet of Things (IoT) applications, including transportation, public safety, fleet operations, asset tracking, and in-vehicle and to-vehicle communications.

Laird Antennas VxJ Trigger antennas, available from Mouser Electronics, feature an L-shaped format and dual-axis VHB adhesive backing, enabling quick and secure mounting in awkward locations. The antennas can be covertly mounted alongside or over bulky non-metallic objects, such as ventilator ducts, with no drilling required. This allows the devices to be mounted closer to the vehicle’s router or gateway, usually located under the dashboard or a seat or in the trunk.

Each Trigger antenna comes with vertical and horizontal V-Pol/H-Pol cellular radiating elements within the same antenna to provide better coverage while offering substantial signal performance improvements and more consistent connectivity and data throughput than traditional antennas. With optimized performance and excellent around-the-vehicle coverage, the Trigger family of devices can be used in either dense urban environments or remote locations where signals may be weak or obstructed.

