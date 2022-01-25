Lacuna and Semtech expand LoRaWAN coverage through IoT to satellite connectivity

Semtech Corporation, a global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, has announced a joint initiative with Lacuna Space to further increase coverage and resilience of LoRaWAN connectivity.

In areas of the world without cellular or Wi-Fi signals, satellites fill connectivity gaps – especially in hard-to-reach areas. Since it is affordable and simple to install, LoRaWAN is the unique standard that is capable of bridging terrestrial networks with worldwide satellite connectivity in order to offer low power ubiquitous connectivity and fills this gap.

“We now have trials and demonstrations underway in many countries and regions that were previously thought to be inaccessible to IoT. Our collaboration with Semtech and the enablement of its LR-FHSS device accelerates IoT adoption for a safer, more resilient and resource-efficient world,” said Rob Spurrett, CEO at Lacuna Space. “With this collaboration, we expect to begin commercial services within the first half of 2022.”

The collaboration is built on Long Range Frequency Hopping Spread Spectrum (LR-FHSS), the latest addition to the LoRaWAN standard. LR-FHSS is described as unique because it takes up less room on the network, which future-proofs capacity while maintaining low power consumption capabilities – which, in turn, enables affordable and simple satellite IoT platforms.

“The addition of LR-FHSS to the LoRaWAN standard further increases capacity and resilience of ubiquitous connectivity,” said Marc Pégulu, vice president of IoT product marketing and strategy for Semtech’s Wireless and Sensing Products Group. “Lacuna’s application of this affordable and simplified technology will further expand access to connection through their satellite technology.”

