Lab expansion heralds next step in INFIQ Quantum Dot manufacturer’s growth journey

The manufacturer of the INFIQ quantum dot (QD) technology, Quantum Science, is bolstering its production capability by expanding into a second laboratory at its site in Daresbury, Cheshire.

Serving as a high-volume manufacturing facility, the new laboratory will feature specialist equipment including a highly precise automated reaction system, which will help Quantum Science upscale its production to serve millions of SWIR sensors each year.

The expansion follows a year of rapid development for Quantum Science that has seen it go from a small start-up to an established innovator in the QD industry operating in numerous international markets.

Quantum Science’s INFIQ QDs are light-absorbing nanocrystals with significant applications for the sensing and imaging fields.

Existing technologies either cannot detect light in the short-wave infrared (SWIR) wavelength, or are prohibitively expensive, whereas INFIQ QDs offer competitive performance at a mass-market price.

Widespread use of this technology will advance the semiconductor and electronics industries and unlock applications for sectors including medicine, defence, automation, and more.

Commenting on the expansion, Dr Hao Pang, CEO and founder of Quantum Science, said: “Quantum Science has already demonstrated its technology and product leadership in the market, and now is the time for us to take the next step in our journey. This expansion into a second lab means we will not only be producing world leading QD technology, but we can also significantly upscale our operations to the point that our materials will be able to serve millions of SWIR quantum dot sensors worldwide.

“This growth will put Quantum Science in an unparalleled position to serve the current and rising global SWIR quantum dot device markets. It also highlights our commitment to our mission: providing the SWIR industry with the best quantum dot materials and technologies, enabling developers to bring high-performance and affordable SWIR sensing and imaging to life.”

www.quantumscis.com